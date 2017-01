Odebrecht case reopened

Oscar Carrasquilla, the 12th criminal judge of the First Judicial Circuit, has ordered the reopening of the public prosecutor's case against the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for the possible commission of crimes against economic order.

+ info Spanish version

In a ruling signed Dec. 22 and released this week, Carrasquilla said that there are sufficient merits to reopen the process, and that the company could also be committing the "crime of money laundering, due to the facts related to the Lava Jato investigation, which began in Brazil."

The ruling was signed the same day that the company admitted to paying bribes of at least $59 million to Panamanian officials between 2010 and 2014.

The judge made his decision based on a request from the Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office submitted on Nov. 11 to reopen the process.

The office, then headed by Janeth Rovetto, opened an investigation into the company after a complaint was filed in September 2015 that accused Odebrecht of laundering money through the Panamanian banking system. The office asked the case be closed in August 2016.