Avianca to establish alliance with United Airlines

The Colombian airline Avianca announced Tuesday that it has decided to make a "long-term strategic-commercial alliance" with United Airlines.

It said that the terms of the alliance are still to be negotiated.

Copa Airlines of Panama and Delta Air Lines were the other two entities that were interested in establishing an alliance with Avianca. However, the agreement with them did not materialize.

Shares of Avianca Holdings have fallen 20 percent since December.

According to Avianca, the alliance could generate "opportunities for growth, synergies and economies of scale for the two companies."

Avianca and United Airlines belong to the Star Alliance, a global alliance that allows service in 192 countries through 28 affiliated airlines, of which Copa is also affiliated.