Storm warning issued

The civil defense agency Sinaproc issued a storm warning today for severe weather in Panama, Veraguas, Colón and the Comarca Guna Yala.

The notice is valid until the early afternoon.

According to a report by the meteorology division of the electric transmission company ETESA, the areas are expected to get heavy rain storms with gusts of wind.

The agency said that September typically has some of the worst storms in Panama.