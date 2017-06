Ayú Prado misses Odebrecht hearing

Judge José Ayú Prado will not participate in the extraordinary plenary session that began Monday to hear petitions filed by lawyers for defendants in the Odebrecht case.

In a note addressed to Judge Luis Ramón Fábrega, Ayú Prado announced that the plenary meeting coincided with a meeting with Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio de la Guardia to coordinate the elaboration of the general budget of the Judicial Branch for next year and the implementation of the judicial career act.

Ayú Prado is handling a petition submitted by Rosendo Miranda in favor of former Minister of Public Works Federico José Suárez. But Ayu Prado claims that the case is no longer in his office, meaning it has been transferred.

"At my desk, I have no pending petitions that have any relationship with Odebrecht," he added.

The hearing began Friday after Attorney General Kenia Porcell called on the judges to resolve the petitions so that the cases could move forward.