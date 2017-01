Banco Nacional de Panamá to assist Metro project

In the midst of the financial issues facing the construction company Odebrecht, Consortium Line 2, which includes Odebrecht and which is in charge of the expansion of the system, has received a lifeline from Banco Nacional de Panama.

The bank has reached a financing agreement that will fill the void that was created when the American entity Citibank rescinded its pledge to help finance the project last year. That decision was made due to corruption allegations made against the firm.

While redefining the financing of the work, the National Bank purchased bills recognized as Certificates Without Objection issued in favor of Consortium Line 2.

This generated $120 million in financing for the consortium. The bank will collect interest on the payments, which are made by the government.

It is the first time that the state entity has made a transaction of this type, which are usually reserved for private entities.

The Metro expansion is slated to be finished in 2019.