Decrease in child labor reported

Currently in Panama there are 23,855 children and adolescents working in the street, according to the latest report of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

That is a decrease of 2,855 compared to 2015, when the figure was 26,710 were counted. Most of them are between 15 and 17 years of age.

These are young people who will not have better job opportunities in the future due to a lack of education, officials said. In response, the government has announced it will focus job training programs for young people 16 years and older.

The program will be operated by the National Vocational Training Institute.