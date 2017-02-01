Licenses extended for Balboa Bank and Balboa Securities

The US Treasury Department - through its Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) - extended the deadline for Balboa Bank & Trust and its subsidiary, Balboa Securities to access the U.S. financial markets.

+ info Spanish version

On Wednesday, the OFAC extended the licenses to Balboa Bank & Trust and Balboa Securities until April 7, 2017. The licenses were due to expire Friday. Both entities are being liquidated.

The operations of both Panamanian entities have been affected since May 5, when OFAC included Nidal Waked, then treasurer of the bank, on the Clinton List for activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking. That same day, the Superintendency of Banks and the Superintendency of Securities assumed administrative control of the entities.

With OFAC licenses, the liquidator of Balboa Bank & Trust and Balboa Securities may negotiate the sale, disposition or transfer of assets of both entities. If any of these transactions involves a US citizen or company, they will have a period of up to 10 business days to inform OFAC about this relationship.

The United States prohibits its citizens and companies from maintaining commercial and financial relationships with entities on the Clinton List.

Waked was arrested May 4 in Bogotá, Colombia, and extradited to Miami in January. He will face charges of bank fraud and money laundering.

OFAC identified Nidal as head of the so-called The Waked Money Laundering Organization, along with his uncle Abdul Waked.