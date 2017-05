Banks distancing themselves from casino

The local financial system is distancing itself from companies linked to the gambling industry, specifically from casinos, which in the first quarter handled $544 million in bets.

Due to the possibility of the connection with casinos to money laundering, most banks have been closing the accounts held by these companies.

Banco Nacional is accepting the deposit of money from the industry, but only for the payment of taxes and for the percentage received by the Gaming Control Board to supervise the industry.

There are 27 companies that control more than 100 concessions and licenses issued by the state. These include licenses for sports betting operations, bingo, full casinos and slot machine parlors.