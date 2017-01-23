Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

FINANCE

Interest rates to rise

Some banks will raise rates up to 1 percent.

Roberto González Jiménez

Some banks are raising interest rates, which may impact consumers.

Several banks have informed their customers that they will apply increases in the interest rates on loans.

This would be a second wave of adjustments, after the one applied last year. Among the entities that are adjusting the rates upwards are Banco General, Global Bank and Banvivienda.

Some customers have experienced two increases in their rates in about a year. In other cases, people who agreed to a rate less than a year ago on a new loan, have already seen the bank announce an increase.

The increase has different practical consequences: in some cases, the banks are not changing the monthly amount that the client pays or the maturity period, but rather have stated there will be an outstanding balance at the end of the loan period. In others, however, there will be an immediate increase in payments.

Panamanian Institute for Consumer Rights and Users President Giovani Fletcher said that these adjustments represent an impact on consumer wealth at a time when the cost of living is increasing.

"If you increase the rate, there is a reduction in spending capacity and a contraction in the market," said Fletcher, who also referred to the years of economic growth that the country has experienced and which have favored the bank.

Last year through November, banks saw a 3.4 percent decrease in earnings as compared to the same period in 2015.

Not all banks are raising rates. Mario de Diego, executive vice president of the Panama Banking Association, said that "speaking in such general terms about current interest rates in Panama is somewhat imprecise, because not all banks respond to international monetary conditions the same way."

The representative of the bankers' guild noted that in the interest rates published by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama, there are no significant variations and that the reference rate of the local mortgage market has decreased in 2016 compared to 2015.

