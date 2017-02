Banks from Switzerland, Mexico to finance Metro

After several months of waiting, the financing of line 2 of the Metro appears to be in place.

+ info Spanish version

The consortium in charge of the project, which includes Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and Spain's FCC Construcción, reported Tuesday that it has reached deals for the financing. It made that statement in a letter sent from consortium Executive Director Marcos Tepedino to Metro Director Roberto Roy.

The letter did not disclose the names of the banks that will be financing the project. Sources close to the project said they are Swiss bank UBS and the Mexican bank Inbursa, a property of the Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, who is also the main shareholder of FCC Construction

When the project was awarded, the responsibility for its financing was the sole responsibility of the consortium. The original deal had the project being financed by a group led by Citibank, but they dropped out of the project due to concerns about a corruption scandal surrounding Odebrecht.

The cost of the project is $1.8 billion and the cost of financing is expected to be $205 million. The consortium will have to pay any differences in the cost of the financing.