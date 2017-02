Bethancourt collecting information for complaint

Public Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt has began the process of collecting evidence to file a complaint against the company Odebrecht.

The Cabinet Council Tuesday commissioned him to represent the state by filing a complaint against the company for paying bribes to government officials.

Ministry of Security sources told the media that Bethancourt asked the Public Prosecutor's Office for a copy of the dossier compiled by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in the case.

Bethancourt also issued instructions to ministries and state entities that have projects with the Brazilian company to send copies of the contracts. These are the ministries of Public Works and Housing, as well as the Metro, among others.

The complaint will allow the state to recover damages caused by the acts of corruption.

One of the bases of the complaint will be the information provided by the United States Department of Justice from its agreement with Odebrecht in which it admitted bribing officials in 12 countries, including Panama.