Copa Airlines presents offer to partner with Avianca

Copa Airlines is one of three companies bidding to take over Colombian carrier Avianca.

Avianca, with headquarters in Bogota, is looking for an international partner to help it grow. The airline is controlled by the brothers Aleman and José Efromovich, who also control Avianca Brazil.

The airline is considering offers from Delta Air Lines Inc., United Continental Holdings Inc. and Copa Airlines SA. Avianca Holdings offers those bidders a potential point of entry to markets such as Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica and Ecuador.

It would also allow Delta and United to better compete in South America with American Airlines Group Inc.

Avianca, with a market value of $851.1 million, transported 61 percent of the 15 million passengers in Colombia a of July.