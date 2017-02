17 raids carried out on Isla Bastimentos in connection with murder

The Public Ministry and police have carried out at least 17 raids in Isla Bastimentos, in Bocas del Toro, as part of the investigation into the death of Catherine Johannet.

+ info Spanish version

The body of the 23-year-old was found Sunday after she was reported missing. She left her hostel on Isla Colón Thursday morning for a day trip to Isla Bastimentos, but never returned. A preliminary report found that she had been strangled.

President Juan Carlos Varela will visit Bocas del Toro Friday with Police Director Omar Pinzon. More than 40 officers have been assigned to the area.

Police have reported that, so far, at least eight people have been detained.