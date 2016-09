Fire reported in Colón Free Zone

A fire was reported this morning in the Colón Free Zone.

It was brought under control by the Colón Fire Department, firefighter Oscar Ayarza confirmed.

He said the blaze was reported at 6:45 a.m. and was brought under control 45 minutes later.

The fire was at a building occupied by Emily Int., which is dedicated to the handling of dry goods.

The incident is under investigation.