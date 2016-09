Odebrecht to pay $276 million to executives

Construction company Odebrecht has agreed to pay $276 million to a group of 60 executives for the purpose of ending a corruption investigation in Brazil.

+ info Spanish version

Brazilian media reported Tuesday that the payments would be made to company executives, and that $4.6 million has already been handed out.

According to media reports, the company has also agreed to fines of $1.8 billion.

Odebrecht representatives did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Odebrecht is one of the main contractors in Panama, having received contacts of more than $9 billion.