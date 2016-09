Largest vehicle carrier in the world transits Panama Canal

At 7:21 a.m. Thursday the vessel Hoegh Target, the largest transporter of vehicles inthe world, began its transit of the new Panama Canal locks in Cocoli.

The boat, that sails under the flag of Norway, was built in 2015. This is the first time it has used the Panama Canal.

The ship, which began its journey in Japan, has a width of 36.5 meters and can carry 8,500 vehicles, reported the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

Jorge Luis Quijano, administrator of the ACP, said that the boat comes from Mazatlan, Mexico, and is bound for Alabama, in the United States.

Quijano said that the vessel was specifically constructed so that it could use the new locks.