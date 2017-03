Accident in Antón leaves 18 dead

Authorities reported that 18 people were killed and 37 injured in an accident Sunday on the Pan-American Highway in Antón after a bus went off the road.

+ info Spanish version

The accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. The bus went into the Las Guabas River.

The director of the civil defense agency SINAPROC, José Donderis, reported that the victims were traveling from the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé, and were heading to farming jobs in Chame.

Donderis explained that the bus rolled over and its roof collapsed, trapping people underwater.

The wounded were rushed to Aquilino Tejeira Hospital in Penonomé, Rafael Estévez Hospital in Aguadulce and the Santo Tomás Hospital in Panama. Some of them were also initially treated in Antón. Three helicopters and two airplanes from the National Aeronaval Service (Senan) were used, and about 12 ambulances.

Donderis added that the medical centers in Santiago, Chitré, Aguadulce and Panama were placed on standby.

The director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences, Humberto Mas, told La Prensa that the bodies were taken to the morgue in Aguadulce, where autopsies will begin tomorrow.

President Juan Carlos Varela decreed that Monday will be a day of national reflection to honor the memory of the victims. He also ordered the observance of a minute of silence at schools.

Labor Minister Luis Ernesto Carles will begin structuring a plan to assist the victims' families tomorrow.

Comunicado No.002 Lista oficial de víctimas fatales en accidente en #Antónpic.twitter.com/72thGszIOq — Servicio Informativo (@SIMINGOB) 6 de marzo de 2017

(Con información de Edilsa González Roca)

Lamentamos el accidente en Antón en este momento todo el engranaje del estado moviliza recursos x brindar la mejor asistencia a los heridos pic.twitter.com/qHswz7aeLH — Jose Donderis (@donderisja) 5 de marzo de 2017

67 Bomberos entre SAMER, EXBURE y Voluntarios de @bomberoscocle estuvieron en las labores de rescate de heridos en accidente de Antón. pic.twitter.com/uAUlqaVZ1x — Bomberos De Panamá (@BCBRP) 5 de marzo de 2017