Measure proposed to ban plastic bags in supermarkets

The use of non-degradable plastic bags in supermarkets and warehouse could disappear next year under a bill being considered by the National Assembly.

The initiative, proposed by Deputy Florentino Abrego, of the ruling Panameñista Party, seeks to reduce the environmental impact generated by the production, distribution, use of non-degradable plastics at the national level.

"What is sought is to prohibit the use of non-biodegradable bags in commercial establishments, which are provided free of charge, and then thrown anywhere, without anyone being responsible for their collection, reuse and final disposal," he said.

According to studies, a degradable plastic bag takes two years to disintegrate, biodegradable ones take 120 days to decompose and others take 300 years.

The preliminary draft sets a deadline of 12 months from the enactment of the law for supermarkets, pharmacies and retailers to make the change, and 24 months for wholesalers.

Fines of up to $1,000 can be levied on violators and will be used for recycling and environmental training programs.