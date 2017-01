Cambio Democrático, Panameñistas vote together to select Tribunal Electoral judge

Alfredo Junca was elected as a magistrate of the Tribunal Electoral Tuesday with votes from the ruling Panameñista party and the CD.

He resigned from his position in the National Assembly in September to run for the post vacated by Erasmo Pinilla. He still owes money for a paid leave of absence he took from that job for training.

Between 2012 and 2013, Junca received a leave of absence to study a doctorate in the Philippines. By resigning, he violated the provision of the rules related to paid leaves that required him to work for the legislature for a set period of time. He will also have to pay back his wages, per diems and tuition costs, among others.

Junca received the vote of 21 CD deputies, 17 from the Partido Panameñista and Partido Popular and 2 from the Molirena bench.

Yara Campo obtained 26 votes and Arturo Vallarino 3 votes. Campo was supported by the PRD.

The new judge will assume his position immediately.