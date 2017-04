Court publishes notices in Miami to notify Martinelli of hearing

The Supreme Court reported Wednesday that former President Ricardo Martinelli was notified of the hearing before Judge Abel Zamorano that is scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m.

This notification was made through advertisements published in Spanish version of the Miami Herald and El Diario de las Américas.

Oral notification was made on April 3.

The court has therefore determined that Martinelli has been sufficiently notified of the hearing.

The court also reported that two officials of the Judicial Office will remain in the offices of the Panama consulate in Miami, waiting for Martinelli.

On April 3, Ayú Prado, who serves as judge of guarantees in the case involving the pardoning 353 people before he left office, ordered the former president to appear.

The Attorney General sent a complaint to the court over the pardons in June 2014.

Martinelli has been out of the country since Jan. 28, 2015, when the Supreme Court began prosecuting him for alleged irregularities in the purchase of dehydrated food.