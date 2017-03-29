No decision on De León complaint

After three and a half hours of debate, the Supreme Court decided to postpone a decision until Thursday on whether or not to admit or deny the criminal complaint against Rubén De León, president of the National Assembly.

+ info Spanish version

The criminal action was filed before the court by lawyer Ernesto Cedeño on March 15, following alleged irregularities in the management of donations totaling $14 million and the issuing of $68 million in contracts for professional services. The irregularities came to ligh due to a La Prensa investigation.

In the complaint, Cedeño asked the magistrates to investigate the president of the Legislative Body for conspiracy, embezzlement and electoral crimes.

According to a statement from the court, yesterday's discussion began with an overview by Judge Cecilio Cedalise, who was assigned the case, and then a broader discussion by the rest of the members.

"The plenary was even given the task of reviewing audio and video, which was included by the complainant," stated a press release from the couirt.

"The court has the opportunity on Thursday to fight against corruption," Cedeño said, who added that the National Assembly has failed to take action on the matter.