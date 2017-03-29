Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Corte Suprema de Justicia Rubén De León Asamblea Nacional Federico Humbert Odebrecht Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

No decision on De León complaint

A decision is expected Thursday.

Spanish version

Andrea Gallo

Temas:

Cecilio Cedalise. Cecilio Cedalise.
Cecilio Cedalise. LA PRENSA/Archivo

After three and a half hours of debate, the Supreme Court decided to postpone a decision until Thursday on whether or not to admit or deny the criminal complaint against Rubén De León, president of the National Assembly. 

+ info

The criminal action was filed before the court by lawyer Ernesto Cedeño on March 15, following alleged irregularities in the management of donations totaling $14 million and the issuing of $68 million in contracts for professional services. The irregularities came to ligh due to a La Prensa investigation. 

In the complaint, Cedeño asked the magistrates to investigate the president of the Legislative Body for conspiracy, embezzlement and electoral crimes. 

According to a statement from the court, yesterday's discussion began with an overview by Judge Cecilio Cedalise, who was assigned the case, and then a broader discussion by the rest of the members.

"The plenary was even given the task of reviewing audio and video, which was included by the complainant," stated a press release from the couirt. 

"The court has the opportunity on Thursday to fight against corruption," Cedeño said, who added that the National Assembly has failed to take action on the matter.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles met with the Assembly today to discuss a new law regulating paternity. Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles met with the Assembly today to discuss a new law regulating paternity.

Discussion begins on paternity law

Deputies discuss proposed electoral reforms Tuesday. Deputies discuss proposed electoral reforms Tuesday.

Discussion continues over electoral reforms

Social Security is still without a director. Social Security is still without a director.

Still no decision on new Social Security director

Kenia Porcell Kenia Porcell

Porcell to meet with officials in Switzerland and Andorra

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía Educación vial para futuros conductores

Educación vial para futuros conductores Educación vial para futuros conductores Galería
Educación vial para futuros conductores Panamá/LA PRENSA/ Ana Rentería

Ana Rentería

97 fallecidos Perú pide más ayuda a Estados Unidos por inundaciones

Las lluvias en la costa norte del Pacífico se producen por las altas temperaturas marinas. Las lluvias en la costa norte del Pacífico se producen por las altas temperaturas marinas.
Las lluvias en la costa norte del Pacífico se producen por las altas temperaturas marinas. AFP

AP | LIMA, Perú

Perú pidió más ayuda a Estados Unidos para enfrentar las lluvias, desbordes de ríos e inundaciones que en lo que va del año ...

El astro del Real Madrid se siente halagado El aeropuerto de Madeira es rebautizado en honor de Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo afirmó que no se olvida de sus raíces. Cristiano Ronaldo afirmó que no se olvida de sus raíces.
Cristiano Ronaldo afirmó que no se olvida de sus raíces. AFP

AFP | LISBOA, Portugal

El aeropuerto de Madeira, isla natal del futbolista Cristiano Ronaldo, fue rebautizado este miércoles en honor al cuatro veces ...

Destacados