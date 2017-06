Social Security to change insciption process for foreigners

The director general of Social Security, Alfredo Martiz, will present to the board of the entity modifications to the system of registration and affiliation of foreigners residing in the country.

+ info Spanish version

Martiz explained that he already has the document ready that establishes this new process. It has also been reviewed by the agency's legal department.

He added that it is planned to submit it to the agency's board of directors next week for evaluation.

Regarding the purpose of these changes, Martiz indicated that it is to protect the patients and the institution.

"And likewise avoid the irregularities that are occurring," he said.

The official emphasized that all the changes that will be made are within the norms of the agency.