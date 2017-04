Audience held involving Fifer

A hearing was held today in a Coclé courtroom to determine whether the case against former Governor Richard Fifer should be reopened.

The hearing was held at the request of Social Security, and is based on alleged irregularities in payments.

The agency requested the hearing because it alleges that Fifer did not comply with an established agreement to pay the money that was retained from employees of the mining operations of Petaquilla Gold and Panama Infrastructure Development.

The Public Ministry is represented by prosecutor Aurelio Vásquez.

Social Security says Fifer owes $3.1 million in the case of Petaquilla Gold, and another $3.3 million in the case of Panama's Infrastructure Development Company.

The lawsuit is being investigated by the Sixth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and was suspended Feb. 4 after Fifer reached a settlement with Social Security.