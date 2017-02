Commission to examine Social Security candidates

The Social Security board of directors will meet Monday with the commission that will review the list of applicants to lead the entity.

+ info Spanish version

Irma Delgado, president of the board, will deliver the list of candidates to the commission.

The board will decide which candidate will be recommended to President Juan Carlos Varela, who must make the corresponding appointment.

To date there are a total of 16 applicants. The application period closed Friday.

On Jan. 11, the board modified the rules for the election of the director of the entity: Applicants must now verify that they comply with the requirements established by law, such as providing proof they are Panamanian.

Another of the changes has to do with the qualification that is granted during the evaluation process. Now the ad hoc commission will represent 50 percent of the weight, and the remaining 50 percent is in the hands of the board. Before, the commission accounted for 60 percent of the rating.

Dr. Rubén Darío López assumed the management of Social Security after the resignation of Estivenson Girón on Dec. 22, 2016 after numerous criticisms of his management were reported.