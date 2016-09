ICIJ releases records of Bahamas companies

A new leak of data has been obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and released in conjunction with the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists (ICIJ), this time from the Bahamas.

The leak revealed the identities of the beneficial owners and directors of 175,000 entities registered in the Bahamas.

The new data named Dutch politician Neelie Kroes, who between 2004 and 2009 was the director of the Competition Commission of the European Union, an entity that was in charge of issues such as the regulation of tax entities.

The data also included information about 539 registered agents working in the jurisdiction, which includes Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the Panama Papers scandal. It administered 16,000 companies in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas was placed on a black list by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2000 and a grey list in 2009. In both cases, it made regulatory changes to exit the lists.