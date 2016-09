More officers arrested

At least five police officers and a leader of a major drug trafficking network were captured in operations carried out over the weekend by the newly created anti-corruption agency GIA and the Public Ministry.

Those arrested included a deputy commissioner, a second lieutenant and a captain.

The arrests follow the action taken Friday against Commissioner Gregorio Alvarado for alleged links to gang members. He has been detained and removed from his position.

Wednesday, in Colón, police arrested Francisco Salaza, a deputy lieutenant in the aeronaval service Senan. Also arrested was PRD politician Jaramillo Hidalgo.

Over the weekend police also arrested Héctor Moisés Murillo a Panamanian who has been identified as the leader of a major drug smuggling ring.

President Juan Carlos Varela said he created the GIA to specifically address the problem of corruption within politics and security agencies with regard to assisting criminal activity, specifically drug trafficking.

Police Director Omar Pinzón could not be reached for comment about the arrests.