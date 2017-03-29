Odebrecht suspended by Venezuela chamber of construction

The Venezuelan Chamber of Construction (CVC) announced Tuesday that it has decided to suspend the construction company Odebrecht from the guild for violating ethical standards.

+ info Spanish version

The decision will be in effect until the general assembly makes a final decision on the company's conduct or keeps open legal inquiries that compromise its business ethics, according to Venezuelan media reports.

The Brazilian firm has acknowledged that it delivered bribes in exchange for works in countries of Latin America and Africa. In Venezuela it is estimated that these bribes totaled $98 million.

CVC President Juan Andrés Sosa stressed that Transparencia Venezuela made a detailed presentation of the Odebrecht case at its meeting March 6 and that "it was an important element" behind the decision.

He also indicated that the International Federation of Construction Industry, of which it is a member, urged the organization to take action against Odebrecht.

Odebrecht was involved in some 70 percent of major public works in the country. Those projects have been halted due to a lack of resources for their completion.