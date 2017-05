Bank says changes are needed in water service

The modernization and professionalization of the management of the water and sewer agency Idaan is an "urgent matter" and its delay will have consequences for the country in economic and health terms.

This opinion was shared yesterday by Gina Montiel, the representative of the Inter-American Development Bank in Panama, during a meeting on water and sanitation issues.

"Panama could solve its water problems if it were more efficient," Montiel said referring to Idaan.

The executive said there is a high level of water losses, which estimated between 17 percent and 20 percent, and there are deficiencies in collection.

The bank annually pays Panama between $50 million and $100 million for water and sanitation issues. For Montiel, "the capacity to invest is there, the issue is the efficient management of resources."

"There are people who do not have access to water in a country like Panama, which is a shame considering the water and financial resources they have," she lamented.