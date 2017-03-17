Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Migración Corte Suprema de Justicia Contraloría General Federico Humbert Rubén De León Asamblea Nacional Reformas electorales Odebrecht

Spanish version

Immigration changes announced

Spanish version

AFP | PANAMÁ

Temas:

Many foreigners living in Panama on tourist visas crossed into Costa Rica for a short time to allow them to stay in Panama for an additional six months. Many foreigners living in Panama on tourist visas crossed into Costa Rica for a short time to allow them to stay in Panama for an additional six months.
Many foreigners living in Panama on tourist visas crossed into Costa Rica for a short time to allow them to stay in Panama for an additional six months. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Foreigners living in Panama as tourists will have to leave the country for a month if they want to re-enter Panamanian territory, a move that is in addition to other immigration restrictions, Migration Director Javier Carrillo announced.

+ info

The new measure applies to foreigners residing in the country as tourists. When they have reached five months living in the country, they must leave for at least one month if they want to re-enter, explained the official.

"It's for those who have been in the country for more than five months as tourists. Now they have to be out of the country for 30 days," Carrillo told AFP.

Panamanian law establishes that foreigners with a tourist visa have a limit of six months of continuous stay in the country. But once that deadline is nearing completion, many crossed briefly to Costa Rica with the goal that their passports show the exit stamp from Panama. They then would re-enter Panama, allowing them to stay another six months.

"The difference now is that if they leave with six months they will not be allowed to enter because people should be regularized, no one can be a tourist permanently," said Carrillo.

According to the official this measure will not affect a tourist who is in Panama for a brief period of time and then re-enters.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

The Tribunal Electoral. The Tribunal Electoral.

Assembly to debate public financing of elections

The Supreme Court. The Supreme Court.

Court: Assembly donations are unconstitutional

There are 57,000 students who will benefit. There are 57,000 students who will benefit.

University to spend $10.8 million in Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro

Ernesto Cedeño presents a complaint today to the Supreme Court. Ernesto Cedeño presents a complaint today to the Supreme Court.

Complaint filed against Assembly president

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

SANCIÓN Ministerio de Salud multa con cinco mil dólares al municipio de Chitré

El Ministerio de Salud sancionó al municipio de Chitré, por el incendio de su vertedero. El Ministerio de Salud sancionó al municipio de Chitré, por el incendio de su vertedero.
El Ministerio de Salud sancionó al municipio de Chitré, por el incendio de su vertedero. ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos,ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA | CHITRÉ, Herrera

El Ministerio de Salud (Minsa) sancionó al municipio de Chitré con una multa de cinco mil dólares por el incendio del ...

Economía Multa de 830 millones de dólares a 11 líneas aéreas por ponerse de acuerdo para fijar precios

Dentro de las sancionadas está Air France-KLM. Dentro de las sancionadas está Air France-KLM.
Dentro de las sancionadas está Air France-KLM. Archivo

AFP | BRUSELAS, Bélgica

La Comisión Europea impuso este viernes una multa de 776 millones de euros (830 millones de dólares) a 11 empresas del sector ...

Deportes Futbolista Nelson Russo Barahona, en recuperación y dado de alta

Nelson Barahona está jugando en la LPF. Nelson Barahona está jugando en la LPF.
Nelson Barahona está jugando en la LPF. LA PRENSA/Archivo/Tomado de Twitter

Henry Cárdenas P.

Nelson Barahona, el volante del Árabe Unido de Colón, está estable y fuera de peligro, luego del aparatoso accidente que ...

Destacados