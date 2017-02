ACP to make investments in tourism

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) plans to commission a master plan for tourism investments through a scheme of concessions that will allow it to develop more activities in this sector and generate more income.

Currently, the Canal is visited by 1 million people - 70 percent of whom are foreigners - and receives $15 million in income.

The tender specifications for this plan must be ready within the next three months and the study will begin in 2018.

Concessions will be available to companies that meet the requirements established to provide services within the Canal's area of operations.

While awaiting the outcome of the master plan the entity will advance some investments such as expanding the entrance to Miraflores locks, which currently only allows the passage of vehicles in one direction. It will also issue a long-term tender for the maintenance of escalators and elevators in Miraflores to guarantee the operation of the stairs and offer a better service to visitors.