U.S. cancels visas of Marta Linares de Martinelli, and her sons, Ricardo and Luis Enrique

The United States government has canceled the entry visa to that country for Marta Linares de Martinelli, a former first lady of Panama (2009-2014) and vice presidential candidate for the CD party in the last election, several sources have confirmed.

The same decision was adopted for the visas of her sons, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares.

She did not respond to requests for contact.

Friday, as rumors of the decision surfaced, Marta Linares de Martinelli denied through her Twitter account that she had been at an airport recently.

"I have not gotten off any plane," she wrote.

The Public Prosecutor has charged Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares for allegedly receiving bribes from Odebrecht for $22 million. They have also been charged in Switzerland.

Their father, the former president, has been living in the U.S. since January 2015.