Chancellor taps funds for SICA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved spending $932,000 to hire a company to organize the events of Central American Integration System (SICA) conference which will take place in Panama City between July and December.

+ info Spanish version

The contract includes the rental of rooms, banquets and audiovisual equipment during the regional meeting.

According to information published on PanamaCompra, companies interested in this contract must submit their economic proposals by May 3.

In total, the contract covers meetings to be held for 42 days. A total of 1,700 people are expected to attend, with an average capacity of each event of between 60 and 200 people.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Belize and the Dominican Republic.

Regional and international observers are also expected to attend.