Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Alfredo Juncá Asamblea Nacional María Luisa Romero Juan Carlos Varela Odebrecht Guillermo Ferrufino Lista Clinton Parque Omar

Spanish version

POLITICS

Alfredo Juncá has debt with Assembly

Spanish version

Eliana Morales Gil, Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Temas:

Alfredo Junca, the candidate that the ruling Panameñista Party has supported to fill the vacancy on the Tribunal Electoral (TE), has pending bills with the National Assembly.

+ info

Juncá, who until October 2016 worked as director of Parliamentary Legal Advice, benefited from a leave of absence to study in the Philippines for two years, but resigned his position in the legislature to present his candidacy for TE magistrate without complying with the time of service in the entity to repay his commitment.

Article 190 of the Organic Law of the Assembly stipulates that: "Those who receive a license with a salary for study shall be bound by the National Assembly to return to the post at the conclusion of the studies, seminar or fellowship, and is obliged to provide continuous services to the National Assembly for twice the duration of the license."

The same rule states that, in case of breach of this obligation, "the employee shall reimburse the institution for the sum received in respect of salary, per diem, cost of registration, transportation and other expenses incurred by this institution, plus 25 percent of that amount."

Likewise, in December, the Comptroller General endorsed a payment to Junca for $21,600 for vacation.

Alfredo Junc&aacute;, candidato del Paname&ntilde;ista al Tribunal Electoral, tiene deuda con la Asamblea Expandir Imagen
Alfredo Juncá, candidato del Panameñista al Tribunal Electoral, tiene deuda con la Asamblea

HIS DEFENSE

Juncá said that, if elected magistrate, he will continue to serve the state as envoy of the National Assembly in the TE.

He added that before leaving the post he signed a note of commitment with the institution, where he stated that he has not completed the time of service he owes to the Assembly. He also said he was willing to pay the amount owed.

N1 Expandir Imagen
N1

n2 Expandir Imagen
n2

Más información en la edición impresa de La Prensa del miércoles 4 de enero de 2017...

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Summer school begins

Legislative agenda includes election of TE judge

Traffic returns to normal in Chame

Panama Canal seeks new revenue sources

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

ASAMBLEA NACIONAL Alfredo Juncá es electo magistrado del TE con votos panameñista y de Cambio Democrático

Así está el pleno en estos momentos. Así está el pleno en estos momentos.
Así está el pleno en estos momentos. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

José González Pinilla

Alfredo Juncá, exmiembro del Partido Panameñista y funcionario de la Asamblea Nacional hasta septiembre pasado, fue electo la ...

Preparación para la Copa Centroamericana Tony Taylor se suma a los entrenamientos de la Sele

Tony Taylor (Der.) está muy motivado con su presencia en la selección istmeña. Tony Taylor (Der.) está muy motivado con su presencia en la selección istmeña.
Tony Taylor (Der.) está muy motivado con su presencia en la selección istmeña. TOMADO DE TWITTER/Fepafut

Henry Cárdenas P. / Alexander Da Silva

La selección de fútbol de Panamá siguió con sus entrenamientos de cara a la Copa Centroamericana, que precisamente se ...

ÓRGANO JUDICIAL Juez Rolando Quesada Vallespi se va de vacaciones por ocho meses y luego se acogerá a retiro voluntario

Rolando Quesada Vallespi Rolando Quesada Vallespi
Rolando Quesada Vallespi LA PRENSA

Juan Manuel Díaz

El juez primero penal, Rolando Quesada Vallespi, decidió tomar ocho meses de vacaciones desde este 3 de enero hasta el próximo ...

Destacados