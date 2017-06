Ricardo Martinelli was arrested yesterday in Coral Gables, Florida by US marshals, a unit of the Justice Department of that country.

The arrest of the former president was scheduled for today but was moved up a day, CNN reported.

According to the American news network, the marshalls were already watching Martinelli.

"When the provisional arrest warrant was issued at 6 p.m. The marshalls who were watching him noticed 'abnormal behavior' that made them believe that Martinelli was preparing to flee. Therefore, the officers made the decision to arrest him immediately, instead of waiting until tomorrow," the network reported.

Martinelli will be brought today, along with other federal inmates, to a South Florida District Magistrate, where he will be informed of the extradition proceedings against him.

A red alert was issued by Interpol following a request from Panama, where the former president is facing charges related to his alleged ordering of illegal surveillance while he was in office.