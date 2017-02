Lawyer Evelyn Ivette Vargas Reynaga captured in Mexico

The Attorney General's Office confirmed the arrest today of attorney Evelyn Ivette Vargas Reynaga, who is accused of money laundering in the Odebrecht bribery case.

Vargas Reynaga was captured in Mexico. She was the subject of a red alert issued by Interpol.

Prosecutors said Vargas Reynaga will arrive in Panama at 10 a.m. Thursday at Tocumen International Airport.

