Former Conalvías president arrested

Andrés Jaramillo, the former president of the Colombian construction company Conalvías, was arrested in that country for the alleged payment of bribes.

The information was confirmed by Caracol Radio.

The charges related to alleged bribes paid in connection with a contract with the Road Maintenance Unit in Bogotá.

At present, Caracol Diario said the company owes workers and the state $410,000.

"Conalvías is in the process of a corporate reorganization at the request of the company's attorney since the middle of last year," adds the note.

Conalvías is one of the largest construction companies in Colombia. Since 2007, it has received contracts for more than $240 million in Panama, mainly with the former National Assistance Program (PAN), the Ministry of Public Works and the Metro.