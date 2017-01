Former deputy minister arrested in Odebrecht case

Former Colombian Transport Deputy Minister Gabriel García, who held office during Álvaro Uribe's government, was arrested Thursday on corruption charges related to bribes he allegedly received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

"The prosecution has evidence that Garcia demanded $6.5 million to ensure that Odebrecht was the authorized firm" for the bidding of a road contract, Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez said at a press conference.

Garcia's arrest is the first in Colombia for this case and has to do with the construction of a 500-kilometer road linking the center of the country with the Caribbean. The project was awarded in 2010 and is still under construction.

García allegedly excluded competitors so that the contract would be awarded to Odebrecht.

The prosecutor said that, in total, Odebrecht paid $11.1 million in bribes in Colombia for public contracts.