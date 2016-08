Cárdenas accused of corruption

Edwin Cárdenas, the former director of the Institute of Agricultural Marketing (IMA), has been detained at the headquarters of the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) on the orders of Fourth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Ruth Morcillo for alleged crimes against public administration.

Cardenas was charged in June after an audit found $6.5 million in irregularities in the handling of funds by the agency between July 2014 and April 2015. He stepped down in April 2015 after allegations of nepotism were made against him.

Morcillo has also formulated charges against two officials from the IMA, three from the comptroller and a businessman.

Cardenas was detailed Friday after being questioned by Morcillo. He became the first member of the administration of Juan Carlos Varela to be jailed on charges related to their official duties.

Varela said that Cardenas 'is a personal friend of mine, and I hope he can clarify his situation."