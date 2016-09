Port traffic drops 12.4 percent

The Panamanian port system, composed of six ports, mobilized 3.5 millions containers between January and July, a decrease of 12.4 percent as compared to the same period of 2015.

The fall is attributed in part to the economic decline around the world, particularly in the countries of the region, but also to the lack of port facilities on the Pacific side of the country.

"Loads are going to other transfer centers or shipping companies that are taking merchandise from Asia directly to South American countries," said the President of the Chamber of Shipping Rommel Troetsch.

Troetsch said more port development is needed along the Pacific coast, and added that the Corazol port project would be one way to address this shortage.