Carles seeks to downplay Christmas Fair scandal

Minister of Agricultural Development (MIDA) Eduardo Enrique Carles offered yesterday two versions of the actions that will be take on the complaint of Gabriel Corcho, an IMA employee who said that he was assigned to work for Panameñista Deputy Katleen Levy at the controversial Christmas Fairs organized by the agency.

+ info Spanish version

After hearing the complaint, Carles said on Telemetro's morning news: "That is totally illogical and an internal investigation should be started, as well as a human resources investigation."

In the afternoon, when consulted by La Prensa, he did not refer to any formal investigation.

"This issue is already a case of the IMA. These are internal administrative issues that the IMA must carry out day by day," he said.

He also said that no formal complaint has been filed as of this point.

Levy said that the complaint is motivated by her political opponents.

The events were criticized because the IMA handed out low-cost food, such as $8 hams. Levy was at the event in her district, prompting criticism that she was trying to benefit from it politically.