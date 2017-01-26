Ricardo Martinelli's inner circle linked to company in Odebrecht case

The company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, since it was registered in 2006, has included many close associates of former President Ricardo Martinelli in its list of directors.

That company has been linked to the Odebrecht scandal, in which officials from the Brazilian construction company have admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials during Martinelli's administration (2009-2014.)

Martinelli himself began as president of LoS Andes. Other company officials were Guillermo Sáez-Llorens as secretary; Federico Suárez as undersecretary and Mario Martinelli (brother of the former president) as treasurer. Sáez-Llorens would be appointed director of Social Security by Martinelli and Suárez would be named minister of Public Works.

In August 2008, members of the company met and named Suárez vice president. Sáez-Llorens was replaced by Riccardo Francolini, who by that time was general manager of Grupo Suárez, the company of Federico Suárez. He also had worked at Global Bank, banking entity linked to Ricardo Martinelli. Francolini would later be appointed as chairman of state-owned bank Caja de Ahorros and to a key position at Tocumen International Airport.

On June 1, 2009, a month before assuming the office of minister, Suárez resigned from Los Andes, but was replaced by his sister, Ana Isabel Suárez. Martinelli also resigned the presidency of the society, being replaced by his son, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares. Swiss prosecutors have seized banks accounts containing $22 million that are linked to Ricardo Alberto and his brother.

In 2011 there were other movements. Currently, Evelyn Vargas, resident agent of the Martinelli in several societies, appears as president; Juan Antonio Fernández is the treasurer; Francolini is secretary and Nitzela Bonilla Pérez, the vice president.