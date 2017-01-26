Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Odebrecht West Valdés Iván Clare Corrupción Darién Superintendencia de Bancos de Panamá (SBP) Alma Cortés Donald Trump México

Spanish version

CORRUPTION

Ricardo Martinelli's inner circle linked to company in Odebrecht case

Spanish version

Carlos Alberto Vargas

Temas:

Riccardo Francolini and José Suárez, members of Ricardo Martinelli's inner circle. Riccardo Francolini and José Suárez, members of Ricardo Martinelli's inner circle.
Riccardo Francolini and José Suárez, members of Ricardo Martinelli's inner circle. LA PRENSA/Archivo

The company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, since it was registered in 2006, has included many close associates of former President Ricardo Martinelli in its list of directors.

+ info

That company has been linked to the Odebrecht scandal, in which officials from the Brazilian construction company have admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials during Martinelli's administration (2009-2014.)

Martinelli himself began as president of LoS Andes. Other company officials were Guillermo Sáez-Llorens as secretary; Federico Suárez as undersecretary and Mario Martinelli (brother of the former president) as treasurer. Sáez-Llorens would be appointed director of Social Security by Martinelli and Suárez would be named minister of Public Works.

In August 2008, members of the company met and named Suárez vice president. Sáez-Llorens was replaced by Riccardo Francolini, who by that time was general manager of Grupo Suárez, the company of Federico Suárez. He also had worked at Global Bank, banking entity linked to Ricardo Martinelli. Francolini would later be appointed as chairman of state-owned bank Caja de Ahorros and to a key position at Tocumen International Airport.

On June 1, 2009, a month before assuming the office of minister, Suárez resigned from Los Andes, but was replaced by his sister, Ana Isabel Suárez. Martinelli also resigned the presidency of the society, being replaced by his son, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares. Swiss prosecutors have seized banks accounts containing $22 million that are linked to Ricardo Alberto and his brother.

In 2011 there were other movements. Currently, Evelyn Vargas, resident agent of the Martinelli in several societies, appears as president; Juan Antonio Fernández is the treasurer; Francolini is secretary and Nitzela Bonilla Pérez, the vice president.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

An anti-corruption march was held Wednesday. An anti-corruption march was held Wednesday.

Citizens demand action in Odebrecht case

Alma Cortés Alma Cortés

Accounts linked to Cortés frozen

The Supreme Court. The Supreme Court.

Judges to rule on 'habeas corpus' petitions

Protesters march next to El Carmen Church today. Protesters march next to El Carmen Church today.

March held against corruption

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

CARGOS MENORES Arrestan al actor Shia LaBeouf afuera de museo en Nueva York

LaBeouf enfrenta un cargo menor de agresión. No estuvo claro si tiene un abogado que pueda hacer comentarios sobre el caso. LaBeouf enfrenta un cargo menor de agresión. No estuvo claro si tiene un abogado que pueda hacer comentarios sobre el caso.
LaBeouf enfrenta un cargo menor de agresión. No estuvo claro si tiene un abogado que pueda hacer comentarios sobre el caso. AP

AP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

El actor Shia LaBeouf fue arrestado la madrugada de este jueves 26 de enero tras un supuesto altercado con un hombre afuera de ...

DIPLOMACIA Trump a Peña Nieto: si no va a pagar el muro, ‘mejor cancele’ su visita

Trump dijo que Estados Unidos tiene un déficit comercial con México del orden de 60 mil millones de dólares. Trump dijo que Estados Unidos tiene un déficit comercial con México del orden de 60 mil millones de dólares.
Trump dijo que Estados Unidos tiene un déficit comercial con México del orden de 60 mil millones de dólares. AFP

AFP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, aumentó aún más la tensión con México este jueves 26 de enero cuando aconsejó al ...

VIDEO Nuevo récord de vuelta al mundo en barco de vela

Nuevo récord de vuelta al mundo en barco de vela Nuevo récord de vuelta al mundo en barco de vela Vídeo
Nuevo récord de vuelta al mundo en barco de vela AFP

AFP |

El maxitrimarán Idec Sport, con el francés Francis Joyon y cinco tripulantes, completó la vuelta al mundo sin asistencia en un ...

Destacados