Accounts linked to Cortés frozen

The Office of the Sixth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, led by Aurelio Vásquez, on Wednesday issued an order to seize bank accounts and property of former Labor Minister Alma Cortés in the investigation related to alleged unjustified enrichment during the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).

Judicial sources confirmed that an order was issued to two banks to freeze accounts of the former minister.

It was not reported what properties were seized. Cortes is a member of the leadership of the CD party.

The investigation began when an audit report prepared by the Comptroller General concluded that the economic wealth of the former minister had increased $2.5 million while she was in office. She was unable to justify that increase.