China to replace Taiwan scholarships

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday that China has pledged to receive all Panamanian students who are currently scholarship holders in Taiwan.

The offer of China comes a day after it became known that Panama broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established them with China.

Estudiantes becados por Taiwán y sus familias pueden obtener más información sobre el proceso en los tels: 504-8814, 504-8835 y 504-8836. — Cancillería Panamá (@CancilleriaPma) 13 de junio de 2017

Chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado went to China to announce the decision.

Taiwan had offered a number of students the chance to study at its universities.