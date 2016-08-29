Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

15 stores close in Soho Mall

Angel López Guía, Alex E. Hernández

A total of 15 stores have closed in Soho Mall since Westline Enterprises Inc., the owner of the project, was placed on a sanction list by the U.S. government in May.

Abdul Waked and his nephew Nidal Waked, who are connected to Westline Enterprises and dozens of other companies, have been accused by the US of money laundering for drug traffickers. Abdul Waked's son, Mohamed Waked Darwish, is the president of the mall.

The store closings were confirmed by Dominico Ferrante during an event at the Chamber of Commerce. Ferrante, the spokesman for a group of 80 stores that have invested $60 million in the projct, said that "it is a delicate situation."

He said the stores are not receiving merchandise.

"The national government together with the ambassador of the United States must do something immediately to solve what is happening," he added.

The businessman said that two meetings with the Ministry of Economy and Finance on this topic have been cancelled.

Chamber President Jorge García Icaza urged the national government and the US embassy to issue a license to allow stores in the mall to engage in business with US entities.

"There are 80 storeowners who have no responsibility for what happened," he said.

While the Waked family has turned over the operations and assets of the mall to a trust, the US has yet to issue it a license that would allow it to be sold. The stores in the facility are operating under a temporary license that expires in January.

Destacados