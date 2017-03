Access closed to Volcán Barú

Access to Volcán Barú National Park in Chiriquí has been closed due to bad weather in the area.

+ info Spanish version

The closure was announced by the Ministry of the Environment on its Twitter account.

This is the second time in less than a month that the action has been taken.

Se suspende acceso al Parque Nacional Volcán Barú en Chiriquí debido al mal tiempo que afecta la tierras altas de la provincia. pic.twitter.com/4LNg35eKfA — MiAMBIENTE Panamá (@MiAmbientePma) 4 de marzo de 2017

Once conditions improve, the park will be reopened.

Officials have also posted a warning about the Santamaría River in Veraguas, and warned residents not to try and cross it.