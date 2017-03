Demand made for audit of Odebrecht projects

The group Citizens Against Impunity held a picket outside the premises of the Office of the Comptroller Wednesday to demand audits of all works executed by Odebrecht in Panama.

According to Citizens Against Impunity, these audits are necessary to determine whether there were overcharges and "other contractual anomalies."

The protesters said that the audits are urgent and necessary "so that the citizenship can know the truth and we can recover confidence in institutions."

The group reminded Comptroller Federico Humbert that the "decent" sector of the country is frustrated by so much "corruption and impunity," as well as the silence from others within government.

In addition to the protest, a letter demanding the audits was sent to Humbert, which was signed by Alfredo Bustos, Olimpo Sáez and Guillermo Márquez Amado.

Demonstrators carried a horse, which they called Abanderado, a reference to the feast of St. Joseph of David.

In its Twitter account, the Citizens against Impunity invited people to attend the event and take selfies with the horse.