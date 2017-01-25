Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CORRUPTION

March held against corruption

José González Pinilla

Protesters march next to El Carmen Church today.
LA PRENSA/José González

Dozens of citizens gathered from 3:30 p.m. at El Carmen Church to demand a halt to corruption.

The march was organized in response to the disclosure by the company Odebrecht that it paid Panama officials some $59 million in bribes. The company has received $9.2 billion in contracts during the past three administrations.

Many of the marchers were dressed in white and waving Panama flags.

Mario Galindo, exdirigente del Molirena y de la Cruzada Civilista Nacional.
LA PRENSA/José González

"Corruption in this country goes far beyond Odebrecht," said one of the participants.

"Here is the mosaic of the Panamanian society represented," said another.

Attendees closed Vía Manuel Espinosa Batista. The event attracted members from the Chamber of Commerce, the construction workers union Suntracs, the former National Civilian Crusade and the National Council of Organized Workers (Conato), among others.

Mercedes Araúz de Grimaldo, procuradora suplente de la Nación.
LA PRENSA/José González

The Chamber of Commerce reported that its support for the protest was intended "to send a clear message to the world that in Panama corruption is not tolerated and that whomever is guilty will be punished for robbing the people."

The crowd marched to the headquarters of Attorney General on Avenida Peru. It is currently pursuing several cases related to the Odebrecht bribes.

The activity concluded without any incidents or arrests.

