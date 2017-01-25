March held against corruption

Dozens of citizens gathered from 3:30 p.m. at El Carmen Church to demand a halt to corruption.

The march was organized in response to the disclosure by the company Odebrecht that it paid Panama officials some $59 million in bribes. The company has received $9.2 billion in contracts during the past three administrations.

Many of the marchers were dressed in white and waving Panama flags.

"Corruption in this country goes far beyond Odebrecht," said one of the participants.

"Here is the mosaic of the Panamanian society represented," said another.

Attendees closed Vía Manuel Espinosa Batista. The event attracted members from the Chamber of Commerce, the construction workers union Suntracs, the former National Civilian Crusade and the National Council of Organized Workers (Conato), among others.

The Chamber of Commerce reported that its support for the protest was intended "to send a clear message to the world that in Panama corruption is not tolerated and that whomever is guilty will be punished for robbing the people."

The crowd marched to the headquarters of Attorney General on Avenida Peru. It is currently pursuing several cases related to the Odebrecht bribes.

The activity concluded without any incidents or arrests.