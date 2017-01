Citizens demand action in Odebrecht case

Hundreds of citizens marched yesterday in Panama City to demand an end to corruption and the prosecution of those involved in a bribery scheme ochestrated by the construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

The crowd included members of the construction workers union Suntracs, the Chamber of Commerce and the former Civilian Crusade. The march started at El Carmen Church and ended outside the Attorney General's Office. There were no arrests and the event concluded peacefully.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to public officials between 2009 and 2014. So far, the Attorney General has summoned 17 people to be questioned in the case, including two sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli and his brother, Mario Martinelli.

Officials in Switzerland have frozen $22 million in assets in bank accounts linked to the sons of Martinelli that allegedly received funds from companies linked to Odebrecht.

Others linked to the case include former Caja de Ahorros Chairman Ricardo Francolini and former Minister of Public Works José Suárez.

Ricardo Martinelli has posted on the social network twitter that the claims are false and that his family was not involved in any wrongdoing.