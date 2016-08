Projects in Coco del Mar opposed

The construction of a plant dispensing concrete in Coco del Mar has residents on high alert.

+ info Spanish version

Members of the area's Environmental Association staged a protest yesterday to demand authorities stop the project.

The concrete plant is planned for a 2,000 square meter lot where a 26-floor building is supposed to be built.

The developer, Coco del Mar PTY, S.A., reported that the plant will include a production facility and two storage areas. It said the concrete will only be used on the building and that it is allowed within the project's environmental impact study.

Panama City Mayor José Blandón has defended the project, saying the production of concrete on site will reduce the number of trucks entering and leaving the project.

Residents have asked that the project be suspended until the issue can be studied in greater detail.