Coco del Mar concrete plant being studied

The Ministry of the Environment still has not authorized the installation of a concrete plant in Coco del Mar for the construction of the project Riviera del Gulf.

Ministry official María de los Ángeles Bajura explained that the project's environmental permit, which was approved July 6, does not allow the inclusion of a concrete plant. The developer has submitted a request to allow the plant to be included, which is being studied.

The promoter of the project said that the inclusion of the plant will benefit the surrounding community because it will eliminate the need to use trucks to haul concrete to the project.

The document says that the plant will end operation when the building is finished, and no concrete will be taken off the site. They also said that it will reduce air pollution.

"We see only benefits from this strategy," the promoter said.

Residents have opposed the plan and has also been critical of the development that has been allowed in the area.